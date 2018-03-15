Bandhan Bank raises Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors

Bandhan Bank raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors,ahead of its initial share-sale. The anchor investor issue fetched Rs 1,341.91crore after allotment of 3.57 crore shares to 65 anchor investors at a price ofRs 375 per share. Among the anchor investors are Abu Dhabi InvestmentAuthority - Behave, Blackrock India Equities (Mauritius), HSBC Indian EquityMother Fund, UTI - Mastershare Unit Scheme, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, AmansaHoldings and Tata Balanced Fund.

The price band for the initial public offer (IPO), whichwill close on March 19, has been fixed at Rs 370-375 per equity share. The issue is expected to raise Rs 4,473 crore.

Bandhan Bank's IPO comprises fresh issue of up to9,76,63,910 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,40,50,780 scrips byInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) and up to 75,65,804 shares by IFC FIGInvestment Company.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd,Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Institutional Securitiesand J P Morgan India Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to theissue.

Bandhan Bank is the first instance in India when amicro-finance entity is transforming into a universal bank. In April 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had grantedbanking license to Bandhan Financial Services as well as IDFC.