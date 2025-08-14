BlueStone Jewellery IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, August 14. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Monday, August 18, considering the extended weekend. The jewellery player saw a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based BlueStone Jewellery was open for bidding between August 11-August 13. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 492-517 per share with a lot size of 29 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,540.65 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 820 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,39,39,063 equity shares worth Rs 720.65 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 2.70 times fetching nearly 1.09 lakh applications, fetching bids only for 2,307 crore for the issue net of anchor book. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 4.28 times, while the portion for retail investors was booked 1.35 times. However, non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota remained undersubscribed at 55 per cent.

The grey market premium (GMP) of BlueStone Jewellery has seen some correction, following a muted bidding and mixed market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of only Rs 2 in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing pop for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 9-10 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in July 2011, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle manufactures and provides diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under its flagship brand, BlueStone. It has a pan-India presence with 275 stores across 117 cities in 26 States and Union Territories in India, as of March 31, 2025, servicing over 12,600 PIN codes across India.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and IIFS Capital Services are the book-running lead managers of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 19.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of BlueStone Jewellery, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.