Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check reviews, rating & GMP

Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Bombay Coated and Special Steels is a steel processing centre engaged in converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs). It specialises in precision slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing of steel coils.

Ahead of its IPO, Bombay Coated and Special Steels raised Rs 54.10 crore from six anchor investors as it allocated 65,97,500 equity shares for Rs 82 apiece. Its anchor book included names like IMAP India Capital Investment Trust, Aarth AIF Growth Fund, Ekanya Pragati Scheme, Amitsg Venture Trust, Religo Commodities Ventures Trust and LRSD Capital.

Advertisement

Bombay Coated and Special Steels reported a net profit at Rs 15.08 crore, with a revenue of Rs 397.55 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. The company reported a net profit at Rs 30.54 crore, with a revenue of Rs 1,269.83 crore for financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, the company commands a market capitalization of Rs 515 crore.

Bombay Coated and Special Steels has reserved 50 per cent share for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 15 per cent allocation. Retail bidders have a 35 per cent reservation in the IPO. Last heard, Bombay Coated and Special Steels was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 8-9 per share, suggesting a 10-11 per cent listing gains.

Advertisement

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, November 02. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Bombay Coated and Special Steels:



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Bombay Coated & Special Steels benefits from favourable industry tailwinds, including rising steel consumption, increasing penetration of consumer durables, growth in automotive ancillary demand and increasing outsourcing of steel processing activities. The issue is valued at 16.9 times FY26 P/E and 9.8 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, said Anand Rathi.

Compared with listed peers such as BMW Industries (15 times P/E), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (31 times P/E) and Shiv Aum Steels (98.5 times P/E), the issue appears reasonably priced considering the company's superior scale, strong growth trajectory, expanding processing capacities and return on net worth of 25.1 times," it added with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.



Marwadi Financial Services

Rating: Avoid

Bombay Coated & Special Steels is trading below its peer average, said Marwadi Financial Services. "We assign an 'avoid' rating to the Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO. As the company has very low cash conversion and declining EBITDA and PAT margins, and additionally, the valuation looks expensive and not in favour of the investor, it added.

Advertisement



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

"The issue is valued at 10.25 times FY26 earnings. Considering its diversified customer and end-market exposure, growth opportunities from capacity expansion and the potential improvement in financial leverage following debt repayment, we recommend 'subscribe' to the issue," said BP Equities.



Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Neutral

BCSSL is positioned to benefit from the growing requirement for processed steel products as India's appliance manufacturing, refrigeration and industrial ecosystem expands. Its long-standing relationships, established OEM and ODM relationships, and presence across four industrial locations provide a reasonable operating base from which to pursue incremental growth, said Arihant Capital.

Diversification into general engineering, automotive components and other appliance categories could improve business resilience over time, but it remains an execution-led opportunity rather than an established earnings driver. A key monitorable is the company's ability to reduce its dependence on the appliance segment," it added with 'neutral' rating.



Ventura

Rating: Subscribe

It serves appliance, refrigeration, automotive, electrical equipment and engineering industries, with customers including Haier India, IFB Refrigeration, Dixon Electro, Amber Enterprises and Western Refrigeration. It served 261 customers in FY26, compared with 252 in FY25 and 225 in FY24, said Ventura with a 'subscribe' rating on the issue.