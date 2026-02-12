Bonfiglioli Transmissions files DRHP for IPO with SEBI; check details

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, an Indian mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission player, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising an offer for sale of up to 46,998,958 equity shares.

The equity shares are proposed for listing on both the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Axis Capital Limited, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities Limited, and Jefferies India Private Limited are the appointed Book Running Lead Managers for the issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The offer, consisting solely of an offer for sale by promoter shareholder Bonfiglioli S.p.A, will enable investors to participate in one of India's largest technology-driven transmission companies. Details such as lot size, minimum investment, price band, reservation quotas, and critical dates have not yet been disclosed in the DRHP.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is part of Bonfiglioli S.p.A, headquartered in Italy. According to the F&S Report, it is among the largest technologically advanced players globally in the mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmissions and industrial drive solutions industry, with a revenue of Euro 1,190.9 million (Rs 10,591 crore) for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The company manufactures a wide range of mission-critical, precision-engineered gearboxes and drive systems for diverse end-user markets. Bonfiglioli's legacy spans nearly 70 years globally and over 25 years in India.

Advertisement

Bonfiglioli Transmissions operates across three main business verticals: Industry and Automation Solutions, Off-Highway Mobility, and Wind Industries. It is the largest manufacturer of gearboxes and drives for OEMs and end-users in these segments in India by revenue as of September 2025. The company is also among the largest manufacturers of planetary gearboxes in India in Fiscal 2024 by revenue.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,460.17 crore for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and Rs 1,864.08 crore for the year ended December 31, 2024, while profit after tax was Rs 165.19 crore and Rs 194.69 crore, respectively. The equity shares offered are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.