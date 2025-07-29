Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Brigade Hotel Ventures is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, July 29. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Wednesday, July 30. The hotel-chain company saw a muted response from the investors.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Brigade Hotel Ventures was open for bidding between July 24 and July 28. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 85-90 per share with a lot size of 166 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 759.60 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh shares sale of 8,44,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 4.48 times fetching over 2.93 lakh applications. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 5.42 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 1.92 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 6.40 times and merely 94 per cent, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Brigade Hotel Ventures has seen a sharp correction, following a muted bidding and weak market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a no premium in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 8-10 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Brigade Hotel Ventures is the owner and developer of hotels in key cities in India, primarily across South India. It owns chain-affiliated hotels and rooms in South India among major private hotel asset owners, with at least 500 rooms pan India as of March 31, 2025. Its hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality players such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31. Investors, who had bid for the issue of Brigade Hotel Ventures, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.