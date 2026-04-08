In a major relief for IPO-bound companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the validity of observation letters for public issues amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The move aims to ease difficulties in mobilising resources and accessing capital markets, according to a circular released on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

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SEBI has extended the validity of IPO approvals expiring between April 1 and September 30, 2026, till September 30, 2026. Alongside this, a one-time relaxation has been granted to listed companies not complying with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms during this period.

With the West Asia conflict entering its sixth week and market volatility rising, SEBI’s intervention provides temporary relief to companies that had postponed or adjusted their public issue plans due to uncertain market conditions.

The one-time relaxation given by SEBI will support IPO-bound companies with approvals nearing expiry by providing additional time and flexibility, said Mahavir Lunawat, Founder of Pantomath Financial Services and Chairman of Association of Investment Banks of India (AIBI).

"It enables issuers to better assess market conditions and strategically time their IPO launches amid heightened volatility and subdued sentiment," he added. "SEBI has issued consultation paper for open market buyback as well. Such moves underscore SEBI’s responsiveness to evolving market dynamics and its continued commitment to facilitating efficient capital formation."

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In its circulars, SEBI clarified that observation letters expiring within the specified timeframe will remain valid until the end of September. Additionally, no penal actions will be taken against listed companies failing to meet MPS requirements between April 1 and September 30, 2026.

The regulator noted that it had received representations from industry bodies highlighting the challenges issuers face in meeting the 25% MPS requirement and raising capital amid subdued investor participation and geopolitical uncertainty.

SEBI stated, "Considering the representation of the industry body, the prevailing uncertain market conditions due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and subdued investor participation, SEBI has decided to grant one-time relaxation to extend validity of SEBI's observation letters, expiring between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026, till September 30, 2026." It also added that any penal actions initiated by stock exchanges or depositories for non-compliance with MPS during this period may be withdrawn.

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This extension provides companies additional time to launch their public issues, as existing norms require firms to go public within 12 to 18 months of receiving SEBI’s observations. The regulator had offered similar relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

From a broader market perspective, the decision is less about easing regulatory standards and more about improving efficiency in a disrupted environment. It helps preserve the IPO pipeline, lowers compliance costs and allows companies to time their fundraises more strategically in line with market conditions, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

"The relaxation requires issuers to update disclosures and ensure that all material information remains current, thereby safeguarding investor interests. This is a balanced and responsive regulatory intervention that supports capital formation while maintaining discipline, especially when external uncertainties are playing a significant role in shaping fundraising outcomes," he adds.

This will benefit over 100 players like Vishvaraj Envirenment, Hero Fincorp, Veeda Clinical, Rite Water Solutions, Milky Mist Dairy, Allied Engineering Works, Safex Chemicals, Duroflex, Premier Industrial Corporation, Ardee Industries, HD Fire Project, Oswal Cables, Pride Hotels, Jerai Fitness, Lohia Corp, Juniper Green Energy where Sebi observations are received and still valid.

Besides them companies like Greaves Electric Mobility, Kent RO Systems, Lumino Industries, LCC Projects, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, Allchem Lifesciences, Here Motors, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Rayzon Solar, Lamtuf, Curefoods India, Skyways Air Services, Leap India, Steel India Solutions, Fusion CX, Orient Cables (India) and others also hold valid observations from SEBI.

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Several companies that had already received regulatory clearance were choosing to delay their issuances, waiting for more stable market conditions. Under normal circumstances, a lapse in observation validity would mean restarting the approval process, adding both time and cost, said Karan Rijhsinghani, Director & Head – Product & Advisory at Atom Privé Financial Services.

"This move does not necessarily indicate a weak pipeline—if anything, the pipeline remains robust—but it does highlight that execution is becoming more selective. For investors, this phase is likely to see better pricing discipline emerge, while for issuers, timing and valuation alignment will be far more critical than they were in the previous cycle," he adds.

Several companies, including SBI Funds Management, Rentomojo and Manipal Health Enterprises, filed draft red herring prospectuses in March 2026. Market sources indicate that more firms, such as the National Stock Exchange and Reliance Jio, are preparing to submit their IPO documents soon, signalling a robust pipeline for the coming months.