Canara Bank set for over 13,100% return from Canara Robeco AMC IPO stake sale

Canara Bank divests stakes in two of its subsidiaries through initial public offerings (IPOs) -- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company. The IPO of Canara Robeco AMC opened for subscription on October 9 and will close on October 13, while the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO will open tomorrow and conclude on October 14, positioning the PSU bank for substantial gains from both offerings.

Canara Bank stands to make significant gains from the Canara Robeco AMC IPO, as it is selling shares worth nearly Rs 690 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the company's promoters -- Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV. The price band has been fixed at Rs 253–266 per share.

According to the red herring prospectus, Canara Bank is offloading 2.59 crore shares in the IPO. The weighted average cost of acquisition for these shares is Rs 2.01 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, Rs 266 per share, the bank's expected return on investment works out to an impressive 13,134 per cent, translating into a massive windfall from its early investment in the AMC.

Post the IPO, Canara Bank's shareholding in Canara Robeco AMC will decline from 51 per cent to 38 per cent, while ORIX Corporation Europe will retain its remaining stake. The transaction not only provides substantial gains for Canara Bank but also supports the government's broader divestment and value unlocking strategy in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Brokerage firm InCred Equities has expressed optimism about the IPO, describing it as being offered at a "modest valuation with high potential." It highlighted the AMC's strong retail presence, focus on active equity funds, and stable market share as its key strengths.

According to InCred, Canara Robeco AMC held a steady market share of around 1.5 per cent as of June 2025, supported by a strategic focus on active equity strategies. The fund house managed assets worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, aided by robust execution and distribution support from Canara Bank's wide branch network.

The brokerage also pointed out that the AMC's retail-oriented model provides long-term stability, with around 87 per cent of its monthly average AUM (MAAUM) coming from retail and HNI investors. About 92 per cent of its AUM is in equity-oriented funds, including roughly 80 per cent in pure equity schemes and 12 per cent in hybrid products. Around 8 per cent of total AUM is sourced through Canara Bank, with management aiming to keep this range within 8–12 per cent going forward.

Meanwhile, the Canara HSBC Life IPO has been priced in the Rs 100–106 range per share, with Canara Bank offloading around 13.78 crore shares at a face value of Rs 10 apiece. At upper end, the PSU lender's likely return on investment stands at about 960 per cent.