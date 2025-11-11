Capillary Technologies IPO to open on Nov 14, check price band, issue size & other detials

Capillary Technologies, a software product company, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on 14 November 2025 at a price band of Rs 549 to Rs 577 per share, with the issue size set at Rs 877.50 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 532.50 crore by Capillary Technologies International Ltd and Trudy Holdings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The offering will close on 18 November 2025, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for 13 November. Investors are required to apply for a minimum of one lot, equivalent to 25 shares, and thereafter in multiples of this lot size. The IPO reserves 75% of shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 10% for retail investors. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers, with MUFG Intime India acting as the registrar.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards cloud infrastructure costs, investment in research, product and platform development, acquisition of computer systems, inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Capillary Technologies provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions aimed primarily at enterprise customers across the globe, helping them strengthen loyalty among their consumers and channel partners. Its product suite includes Loyalty+, Engage+, Insights+, Rewards+, and a customer data platform.

Capillary's consolidated revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2025 increased over 25% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs Rs 359.22 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 598.26 crore for the financial year 2024-25, rising more than 13 per cent YoY.

The company supports more than 410 brands in 47 countries as of September 2025, with operations extending to the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and other parts of Asia. "The company is among the few players in the loyalty management space that provide end-to-end loyalty solutions, according to the Zinnov Report."

Advertisement

The IPO's structure stipulates 75% reservation for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 10% for retail investors, with a minimum application requirement of 25 shares per lot. Anchor investor bidding occurs on 13 November, and the issue closes on 18 November.