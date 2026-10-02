Carlsberg India IPO: SEBI approves confidential filing; beer maker moves closer to listing

Carlsberg also joins a growing number of multinational companies seeking to tap India’s buoyant equity markets and monetise investments in the country. The potential listing would add to an already busy year for India’s IPO market, with planned offerings from Jio Platforms and the recently listed National Stock Exchange of India testing investor appetite.

Carlsberg India began its commercial operations in India in June 2007 with the launch of Carlsberg Green, marking its entry into the premium beer segment. Over the years, it has established a presence in the Indian beer market with a portfolio that includes globally recognised brands such as Carlsberg and Tuborg, along with other offerings.

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The parent company has continued to report growth across key markets. In its earnings guidance for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Danish brewer reported volume growth of 2.8 per cent, while organic volume growth stood at 1.7 per cent for the period. Europe recorded volume growth of 0.1 per cent, while Central and Eastern Europe and India recorded growth of 6.2 per cent.

The performance underlined the continued contribution of the Central and Eastern Europe and India region to the brewer’s overall volume growth in the first half of 2026. With SEBI’s approval now in place, Carlsberg India has moved a step closer to its proposed IPO, with the next details expected once the offer documents are made public.