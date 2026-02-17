Clean Max Enviro, PNGS Reva, Gaudium IVF among 8 IPOs to hit market in 7 days; details here

The domestic equities market is preparing for an IPO-filled week, with a variety of companies set to launch their public offerings. Between February 18 and February 24, investors will have the opportunity to bet on eight new issues.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO, which is expected to be a massive Rs 3,100 crore book-built issue. The company is likely to open its subscription window on February 23, 2026, closing on February 25, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The offer is a mix, comprising a fresh issue of roughly Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,900 crore. With a price band set between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,053 per share, the listing is likely scheduled for March 2, 2026, on both the BSE and NSE.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO, a Rs 380 crore issue that is likely to open on February 24, 2026, and close on February 26, 2026. The price band is fixed at Rs 367 to Rs 386 per share. Post-allotment, which is expected by February 27, the shares are likely to debut on the exchanges (BSE and NSE) around March 4, 2026.

Gaudium IVF

Advertisement

Gaudium IVF IPO is expected to open on February 20, 2026, and close on February 24, 2026. This Rs 165 crore issue offer includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band is set at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share. Market watchers expect the allotment to be finalised by February 25, with an expected listing date on the BSE and NSE marked for February 27, 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO, a Rs 110.24 crore fresh issue. The subscription is likely to run from February 23 to February 25, 2026, with a price band of Rs 95 to Rs 104. The company is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on March 2.

Advertisement

Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO. This Rs 88.88 crore fixed-price issue opens earliest, on February 18, 2026, and closes on February 20, 2026. Priced at Rs 110 per share, the company is expected to list on the BSE SME platform by February 25.

Manilam Industries IPO, a Rs 39.95 crore book-built issue, is likely to open on February 20, 2026. With a price band of Rs 65 to Rs 69, the company is looking to list on the NSE SME expected on February 27.

On February 23, 2026, the Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO is a Rs 25.59 crore issue priced between Rs 43 and Rs 46, likely listing on the BSE SME. Meanwhile, the Mobilise App IPO is a Rs 20.10 crore fresh issue priced at Rs 75 to Rs 80. Both are expected to close their subscriptions on February 25, 2026, with listings likely on March 2, 2026.

