Clean Science and Technology IPO allotment on July 14: How to check status, listing date and more

Allotment of shares for the IPO of Clean Science and Technology, will be finalised on July 14. The firm collected Rs 1,546 crore from the IPO which was held from July 7 to July 9. On the last day, the initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 93.41 times.

The issue received bids for 1,14,92,30,160 shares against 1,23,02,672 shares on offer. The share continues to receive premium valuation in the grey market. Share of the Pune-based company are seen listing with gain of 56% or Rs 500 above issue price.

Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 880-900 per share. 50% of the issue was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers.

One could apply for a minimum of 16 shares of one lot by spending Rs 14,400.

A maximum of 208 shares comprising 13 lots can be bid for during the IPO by spending Rs 1,87,200.

The firm raised Rs 464 crore from anchor investors.Those who are not allotted shares may see initiating of refunds on Thursday. Credit of shares will be done in the demat accounts of successful applicants by Friday.

The company is likely to get listed on July 19, Monday.

Here's how you can check the status of allotment of shares.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' Clean Science and Technology '.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Registrar website

Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India to check your application status. Choose 'Select company' and click on 'Clean Science and Technology'.

Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click 'submit'.

Once you press 'submit', the status of application will appear on the screen.