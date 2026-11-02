Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; check key details

Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; check key details

COALINDIA403.55(3.74%)

South Eastern Coalfields, a Coal India subsidiary, files DRHP for an IPO comprising an OFS of 66.8 crore shares. Check issue structure, financials and business details.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; check key detailsIncorporated in 1985, SECL is a wholly owned CIL subsidiary headquartered in Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering The IPO is an offer for sale of up to 668,056,100 equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each, by promoter Coal India Ltd (CIL).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The offer will use the book-building process. Up to 50 per cent of the net offer will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers, while up to 15 per cent and 35 per cent will be available to non-institutional and retail bidders, respectively.

Incorporated in 1985, SECL is a wholly owned CIL subsidiary headquartered in Bilaspur. It received Miniratna Category-I status in 2007 and completed 40 years of coal mining operations in 2025. SECL produced 176.29 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for 16.94 per cent of India's production and 22.95 per cent of CIL's output, according to a CRISIL report. Production rose 5.25 per cent from 167.49 million tonnes in FY25, the highest growth among CIL subsidiaries.

Advertisement

As of April 1, 2026, SECL had geological resources of about 47.55 billion tonnes, including 10.93 billion tonnes that had been projectised. Audited reserves of 4.61 billion tonnes could support production for about 26 years at FY26 levels, according to DMT and CRISIL. Its Gevra and Kusmunda opencast mines ranked second and fourth globally by production capacity, respectively. Gevra was also recognised as Asia's largest coal mine.

As of September 30, 2026, SECL operated 53 producing mines, comprising 19 opencast and 34 underground mines, across 13 areas in the Korba, Mand-Raigarh and Central India coalfields. Opencast mines contributed 91.76 per cent of production in the first half of FY27, against 92.69 per cent a year earlier, and 93.64 per cent, 92.91 per cent and 93.61 per cent in FY26, FY25 and FY24, respectively.

Advertisement

Continuous-miner output rose 38.65 per cent to 5.13 million tonnes in the six months ended September 2026. SECL uses rail, dedicated merry-go-round systems, belt conveyors and roads for coal evacuation. Road dispatch stood at 66.65 million tonnes, or 37.31 per cent of total dispatch, in FY26. It has also implemented measures to reduce its ecological footprint.

First-half FY27 revenue rose to Rs 16,593.7 crore from Rs 15,090.2 crore, while net profit increased to Rs 2,174.3 crore from Rs 1,140.9 crore. FY26 revenue was Rs 32,956.5 crore and net profit Rs 4,754.5 crore, against Rs 29,998.3 crore and Rs 4,540.4 crore in FY25.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. KFIN Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more