Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; check key details

Incorporated in 1985, SECL is a wholly owned CIL subsidiary headquartered in Bilaspur. It received Miniratna Category-I status in 2007 and completed 40 years of coal mining operations in 2025. SECL produced 176.29 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for 16.94 per cent of India's production and 22.95 per cent of CIL's output, according to a CRISIL report. Production rose 5.25 per cent from 167.49 million tonnes in FY25, the highest growth among CIL subsidiaries.

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As of April 1, 2026, SECL had geological resources of about 47.55 billion tonnes, including 10.93 billion tonnes that had been projectised. Audited reserves of 4.61 billion tonnes could support production for about 26 years at FY26 levels, according to DMT and CRISIL. Its Gevra and Kusmunda opencast mines ranked second and fourth globally by production capacity, respectively. Gevra was also recognised as Asia's largest coal mine.

As of September 30, 2026, SECL operated 53 producing mines, comprising 19 opencast and 34 underground mines, across 13 areas in the Korba, Mand-Raigarh and Central India coalfields. Opencast mines contributed 91.76 per cent of production in the first half of FY27, against 92.69 per cent a year earlier, and 93.64 per cent, 92.91 per cent and 93.61 per cent in FY26, FY25 and FY24, respectively.

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Continuous-miner output rose 38.65 per cent to 5.13 million tonnes in the six months ended September 2026. SECL uses rail, dedicated merry-go-round systems, belt conveyors and roads for coal evacuation. Road dispatch stood at 66.65 million tonnes, or 37.31 per cent of total dispatch, in FY26. It has also implemented measures to reduce its ecological footprint.

First-half FY27 revenue rose to Rs 16,593.7 crore from Rs 15,090.2 crore, while net profit increased to Rs 2,174.3 crore from Rs 1,140.9 crore. FY26 revenue was Rs 32,956.5 crore and net profit Rs 4,754.5 crore, against Rs 29,998.3 crore and Rs 4,540.4 crore in FY25.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. KFIN Technologies is the registrar to the offer.