Crizac IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Crizac is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, July 07. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, July 08. The foreign education services player saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Crizac was open for bidding between July 02 and July 04. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 233-245 per share with a lot size of 61 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 860 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3,51,02,040 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a a total of 59.82 times, fetching more than 19.21 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 134.35 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors were subscribed 76.15 times and 10.24 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Crizac has seen a sharp rise following a strong bidding despite mixed market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 43-45 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 17-18 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 30, when the issue had closed for bidding.

Incorporated in 2011, Kolkata-based Crizac is a B2B education platform for agents and global institutions of higher education offering international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the United Kingdom, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Equirus Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized on Monday, July 07and shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, July 09 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Crizac, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Crizac Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.