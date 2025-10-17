Data center firm Sify Infinit Spaces files DRHP with Sebi for Rs 3,700 crore IPO

Data center services provider Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, a leading provider of data center colocation services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 3,700 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,200 crore by existing shareholders -- Kotak Data Center Fund (Rs 643 crore) and Kotak Special Situations Fund (Rs 557 crore). The company may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 500 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue if executed.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure for the completion of Tower B at its Chennai 02 data center and the construction of Towers 11 and 12 at its Rabale data center in Navi Mumbai, estimated at Rs 465 crore and Rs 860 crore, respectively. Additionally, Rs 600 crore will go towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

A part of the Sify Group promoted by Sify Technologies, the company operates 14 colocation data centers across Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, with a combined built IT power capacity of 188.04 MW as of June 30, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, it held a 15.26 per cent market share by building IT capacity in India.

Sify Infinit serves over 500 clients, including three of the top four global hyperscalers and seven of India's top 10 banks. Between FY23 and FY25, its revenue rose from Rs 1,021.34 crore to Rs 1,428.36 crore, while EBITDA grew from Rs 412.61 crore to Rs 634.25 crore.

JM Financial, CLSA India, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.