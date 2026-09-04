Deepa Jewellers IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

1. On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit Search to know your allotment status.

2. On the website of NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘DEEPA’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

3. On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Deepa Jewellers Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

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To recall, the IPO of Deepa Jewellers was sold in the price band of Rs 168-177 apiece between September 01-03. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 84 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 460 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 42.61 times, fetching nearly 19.75 lakh applications and bids worth close to 14,000 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 105.96 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 37.01 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 18.55 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Deepa Jewellers saw a sharp correction. Last heard, Deepa Jewellers IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 18-20 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 10-11 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 45-50 during the initial days of bidding.

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Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Monday, September 07. The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 08.