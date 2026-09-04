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Deepa Jewellers IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

Deepa Jewellers IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Bigshare Services, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 9:26 AM IST
Deepa Jewellers IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing dateEmkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Deepa Jewellers, whose IPO witnessed decent demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Friday, September 04. The investors applying for the IPO may check the status of their application status on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Deepa Jewellers:

1. On the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.

2. On the website of NSE

  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘DEEPA’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

3. On the website of BSE
Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
Under the issue type, click Equity
Under the issue name, select Deepa Jewellers Limited in the dropbox
Write the application number
Add the PAN card ID
Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

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To recall, the IPO of Deepa Jewellers was sold in the price band of Rs 168-177 apiece between September 01-03. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 84 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 460 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 42.61 times, fetching nearly 19.75 lakh applications and bids worth close to 14,000 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 105.96 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 37.01 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 18.55 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Deepa Jewellers saw a sharp correction. Last heard, Deepa Jewellers IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 18-20 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 10-11 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 45-50 during the initial days of bidding.

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Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Monday, September 07. The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 08.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:26 AM IST
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