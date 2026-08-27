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Deepa Jewellers IPO opens on September 1; check price band, issue size & other key details

Deepa Jewellers IPO opens on September 1; check price band, issue size & other key details

Hyderabad-based Deepa Jewellers, which processes and supplies 22K hallmarked gold jewellery, is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs 1,701.4 crore at the upper end of the price band.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Deepa Jewellers IPO opens on September 1; check price band, issue size & other key details The company operates as an organised business-to-business firm that designs and gets gold jewellery processed through an outsourced manufacturing model

Deepa Jewellers, a Hyderabad-based company that processes and supplies 22K hallmarked gold jewellery, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 168-177 per share. The issue aims to raise Rs 459.7 crore, and the company is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs 1,701.4 crore at the upper end of the price band.

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The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale under which promoters will offload up to 1.18 crore equity shares worth Rs 209.7 crore. The maiden public issue will open for subscription on September 1 and close on September 3, while the anchor book will open for one day on August 31.

Deepa Jewellers has reserved 50 per cent of the offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 84 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 84 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,868, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,93,284.

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The company operates as an organised business-to-business firm that designs and gets gold jewellery processed through an outsourced manufacturing model supported by a network of 41 karigars. It supplies products to retail chains and standalone stores across Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also undertakes job work and trades in silver ornaments, 18K and 20K gold jewellery, precious stones and gold bullion.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 215 crore will be used for long-term working capital requirements, including procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, while the remaining amount will go towards general corporate purposes.

For the year ended March 2026, Deepa Jewellers reported a net profit of Rs 104.8 crore, up 158.2 per cent from Rs 40.6 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose 37.9 per cent to Rs 1,926.7 crore from Rs 1,397 crore. Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar, and the shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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