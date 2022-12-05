Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO share allotment today: Here’s how to check status, GMP, listing date and more

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard will be allotted to the eligible bidders today (December 5). The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO stands at Rs 55, implying a likely listing at Rs 292 per share. The IPO had a price band of Rs 216-237 per share. The share sale of the agrochemical company was subscribed 35.49 times on the last day of offer on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The issue received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against the issue size of 80,12,990 shares.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares. The IPO was held from November 28 to November 30.

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard will be listed on NSE and BSE on December 8. Those who have bid for the IPO can check their allotment status online.

The allotment status will be declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website. Link Intime India is the official registrar of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO.

Elara Capital (India) Private and Monarch Networth Capital were the lead managers to the issue. The objective of the offer was to incur capital expenditure for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Bharuch, Gujarat, funding incremental working capital requirements of the company, repayment and/or pre-payment, in full and/or part, of certain borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes.

Also Read: Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 35.49 times on Day 3: Check details

Here's how to check your share allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Registrar website

Registrar of the share sale is Link Intime.

1. Go to the online portal of Link Intime

2. Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Dharmaj Crop Guard in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Stock exchange website

1. Visit the official BSE website.

2. On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' Dharmaj Crop Guard '.

3. Enter your application and PAN number.

4. After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

5. After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is an agrochemical company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to the B2C and B2B customers.

Also Read: Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 5.97 times on Day 2: Latest GMP & other details