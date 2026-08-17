Dhoot Transmission makes a solid stock market debut; shares list at 38% premium

Dhoot Transmission shares began their Dalal Street journey on a solid note on Monday, August 18 as the auto ancillary and harness wiring player was listed at Rs 1,200 on NSE, a premium of 37.77 per cent over its issue price of Rs 871. In its maiden trading session, the stock with a premium of 37.06 per cent its issue price at Rs 1,193.80 on BSE.

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As of listing price, retail investors who got a single lot of 17 equity shares made a profit of Rs 5,593 on their investment of Rs 14,807. Similarly, HNI investors, who got 14 lots consisting of 238 equity shares made a profit of Rs 78,300 on their investment of Rs 2,07,298.



Listing of Dhoot Transmission has been much above the expectations. Ahead of its IPO, Dhoot Transmission shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) 255-260 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 28-29 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 275 apiece over the weekend.



The IPO of Dhoot Transmission was open for subscription from August 10 to August 12. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 829-871 per share, with a lot size of 17 shares. It aimed to raise a total of Rs 3,067 crore through the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,91,37,602 equity shares worth Rs 1,667 crore.



The issue received an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 74.21 times overall, with nearly 53.07 lakh applications and bids worth around Rs 1.61 lakh crore. The portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 212.92 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII), retail and employee portions were subscribed 51.93 times, 8.12 times and 8.14 times, respectively.



Incorporated in April 1998, Pune-based Dhoot Transmission is an electrical and electronics company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company has a diversified product portfolio.



Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term. Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory (India), SBI Capital and 360 One WAM were the book running lead managers for Dhoot Transmission IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.