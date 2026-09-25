Dove Soft IPO opens on September 30; check price band, issue size and other key details

The IPO comprises 66,00,000 shares in total. After excluding 3,30,000 shares allotted on a firm basis, the net offer to the public stands at 62,70,000 shares. Of this, 64,800 shares or 1.03 per cent are reserved for QIBs, 30,70,800 shares or 48.98 per cent for NIIs, and 31,34,400 shares or 49.99 per cent for RIIs. Share allotment is expected on October 6, 2026, and shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on October 7, 2026.

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Retail investors will have to apply for a minimum of two lots or 2,400 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,66,400. For NIIs, the minimum application is three lots or 3,600 shares, amounting to Rs 3,99,600 at the upper end of the price band. The company said the proceeds will be used to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in August 2011, Dove Soft provides integrated cloud communication solutions across SMS, RCS, Voice, WhatsApp, Email and other digital channels to enterprises and OTT platforms. It serves sectors including telecom, IT, travel, media, retail, healthcare, BFSI, automobiles, e-commerce and food and beverages. The company said its revenue rose 46 per cent and profit after tax increased 42 per cent between FY25 and FY26.