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Dove Soft IPO opens on September 30; check price band, issue size and other key details

Dove Soft IPO opens on September 30; check price band, issue size and other key details

Dove Soft is set to launch its initial public offering for subscription on September 30, 2026, and close on October 5, 2026.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:35 PM IST
Dove Soft IPO opens on September 30; check price band, issue size and other key detailsIncorporated in August 2011, Dove Soft provides integrated cloud communication solutions.

Dove Soft is set to launch its initial public offering for subscription on September 30, 2026, and close on October 5, 2026. The price band has been fixed at Rs 104 to Rs 111 per share. The company is eyeing to raise to raise Rs 73.26 crore through a fresh issue of 53.28 lakh shares worth Rs 59.14 crore and an offer for sale of 12.72 lakh shares worth Rs 14.12 crore.

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The issue will open Swastika Investmart is the book-running lead manager as well as the market maker, while Purva Sharegistry India is the registrar to the issue. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME on October 8, 2026.

The IPO comprises 66,00,000 shares in total. After excluding 3,30,000 shares allotted on a firm basis, the net offer to the public stands at 62,70,000 shares. Of this, 64,800 shares or 1.03 per cent are reserved for QIBs, 30,70,800 shares or 48.98 per cent for NIIs, and 31,34,400 shares or 49.99 per cent for RIIs. Share allotment is expected on October 6, 2026, and shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on October 7, 2026.

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Retail investors will have to apply for a minimum of two lots or 2,400 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,66,400. For NIIs, the minimum application is three lots or 3,600 shares, amounting to Rs 3,99,600 at the upper end of the price band. The company said the proceeds will be used to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in August 2011, Dove Soft provides integrated cloud communication solutions across SMS, RCS, Voice, WhatsApp, Email and other digital channels to enterprises and OTT platforms. It serves sectors including telecom, IT, travel, media, retail, healthcare, BFSI, automobiles, e-commerce and food and beverages. The company said its revenue rose 46 per cent and profit after tax increased 42 per cent between FY25 and FY26.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:35 PM IST
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