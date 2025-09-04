Eldorado Agritech files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 1,000 crore via IPO; check details

Eldorado Agritech, a company renowned for its brand Srikar Seeds, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 660 crore by existing shareholders.

The OFS will see promoters Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni offloading shares worth Rs 500 crore and Rs 160 crore, respectively. Eldorado Agritech plans to utilise Rs 245 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings, with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes.

Eldorado Agritech offers comprehensive ‘seed to harvest’ solutions, involving seed innovation and crop care products. The company is extensively engaged in research & development, production, and marketing of seeds, offering a wide variety of hybrids and open-pollinated varieties (OPV). As per the F&S Report, Eldorado Agritech experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.92% in revenue between FY 2023 and FY 2025, making it the fastest-growing agro-sciences company within its peer group in India.

The company's portfolio includes 226 hybrids and OPV seeds across 47 crops, such as maize, paddy, cotton, wheat, bajra, and a broad range of vegetables. As of June 30, 2025, Eldorado Agritech had secured 269 registrations for agrochemical formulations and applied for nine product patents under the Indian Patents Act, 1970. It also holds 43 registrations under the Fertilizer (Control) Order and 32 for bio-stimulant products.

Financially, Eldorado Agritech reported revenue from operations of Rs 441 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 71 crore for FY 2025. These figures indicate robust growth and financial health, strengthening its position ahead of the IPO.

Anand Rathi Advisors Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are acting as the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) for the IPO. Their involvement is expected to facilitate a smooth offering process, ensuring that the IPO receives adequate attention from potential investors.

The IPO will provide an opportunity for investors to participate in Eldorado Agritech’s growth story, capitalising on its innovative offerings and expanding market presence. As the company moves forward with the IPO process, all eyes will be on its listing and subsequent performance in the market.