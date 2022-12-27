Elin Electronics IPO share allotment today: How to check status, GMP, listing date and more

The allotment of shares for Elin Electronics initial public offering (IPO) will be carried out on Tuesday. Those who had subscribed to Elin Electronics IPO will get their share allotment today. The IPO of Elin Electronics was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription on December 22.

The public issue was subscribed 2.20 times in the retail category, 4.51 times in the QIB category, and 3.29 times in the NII category.

The IPO opened on December 20. The issue was offered in a price band of Rs 216 to Rs 237 per share. The stock is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on December 30.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Elin Electronics IPO is Rs 5. This means the shares are likely to be listed at Rs 242 (Rs 237 plus Rs 5).

Axis Capital and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

KFin Technologies Limited was the registrar to the IPO.

The allotment status will be declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website.

BSE website

A bidder should login at direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1. Login at the direct BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2. Select Elin Electronics IPO;

3. Submit your Elin Electronics IPO application number;

4. Enter PAN card details;

5. Click at 'I'm not a robot';

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

KFintech

Bidders should login at KFintech website and follow these steps.

1. Login at direct KFintech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2. Click at Elin Electronics IPO;

3. Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

4. Enter IPO application number;

5. Fill Captcha;

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

The lot size of the IPO was 60 shares. One lot could be bid for by spending Rs 14,820. A retail-individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 780 shares by spending Rs 192,660.

The issue size of the IPO was Rs 475 crore of which Rs 175 crore were raised through the fresh issue of shares and Rs 300 crore were collected under the offer for sale. The pre issue shareholding stood at 53.98%, which is expected to fall to 32.93% post the IPO.

Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in India.

