Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, June 27. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on weekend or latest by Monday, June 30. The specialty gases player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Kolkata-based Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 380-400 per share with a lot size of 37 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 852.53 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of Rs 400 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 1,13,13,130 equity shares worth Rs 452.53 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 22.19 times fetching more than 4.52 lakh applications. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 64.23 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked subscribed 15.21 times. Allocation for retail investors was booked only 2.14 times during the three-day bidding process.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has seen a sharp rise in its grey market premium (GMP) following sharp institutional interest. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 38-40 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 10 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 18-20 a day ago.

Kolkata-based Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases manufactures a variety of industrial gases, including oxygen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, and helium, serving sectors such as steel, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. As of April 2025, the company's outstanding debt was Rs 264.2 crore, and it plans to utilise Rs 210 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay this debt.

Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shall be listed both on BSE and NSE by Tuesday, July 1. The issue is managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.