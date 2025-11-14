Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd is expected to finalise the allotment of shares for its Rs 2,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The issue was open for subscription from November 11 to November 13.

The public offer saw a muted response from investors, closing with an overall subscription of 0.97 times. Investors placed bids for more than 7.5 crore shares against 7.74 crore shares on offer. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.1 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a subscription of 0.3 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.26 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares worth Rs 2,143.9 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.48 crore shares totalling Rs 756.1 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for loan repayment and general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status through the BSE, NSE or the registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.

How to check allotment status on BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' as the issue type

Choose 'Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd' from the dropdown menu

Enter your application number and PAN

Click 'Search' to view allotment details

How to check allotment status on KFin Tech

Visit: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Select 'Emmvee Photovoltaic Ltd' from the dropdown list

Enter your Demat account number, PAN and application number

Click 'Submit' to view allotment status

Subscribers can also verify their allotment on the NSE portal using their application number and PAN. (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Refunds and share transfers to Demat accounts are expected to be completed by November 17. The stock is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE on November 18.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is an integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturer with an installed capacity of 7.8 GW for modules and 2.94 GW for cells as of May 31, 2025.