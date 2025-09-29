Epack Prefab Technologies IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Epack Prefab Technologies is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, September 29. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, September 30. The pre-engineering turnkey solutions player saw a muted bidding from the investors.

The IPO of Noida-based Epack Prefab Technologies was open for bidding between September 24 and September 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 194-204 per share with a lot size of 73 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 504 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 2,47,05,882 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 3.07 times fetching nearly 1.83 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 1,100 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 5.10 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 3.68 times. However, employees and retail investors' quota was booked at 1.69 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Epack Prefab Technologies has seen a sharp correction, following a mixed bidding and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a no premium in the unofficial market, suggesting flat listing gains for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 14-17 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in February 1999, Noida-based Epack Prefab Technologies engaged in turnkey pre-engineered steel buildings and prefabricated structures, handling design, fabrication, installation for industrial, institutional, and commercial sectors. It also manufactures EPS thermocol blocks, sheets, and shaped packaging items for insulation and packaging solutions.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of Epack Prefab Technologies and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiation and credit of shares shall be initiated on Tuesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Epack Prefab Technologies, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Epack Prefab Technologies Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.