Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens on September 24; Check price band, lot size & more

Epack Prefab Technologies is launching its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band set at Rs 194 to Rs 204 per equity share. The Rs 504 crore public issue comprises a fresh issuance of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 204 crore. The lot size is 73 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,892 at the upper end for retail investors.

Reservations allocate 50% to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35% to retail investors. Allotment is expected to be finalised on 29 September, with a tentative listing on 1 October.

The anchor book will open on 23 September, a day before the main offer. The IPO features both a fresh share sale and an offer for sale. Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Of the proceeds, Rs 103 crore will finance capital expenditure for a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area, Shahjahanpur, Alwar, Rajasthan, for continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel buildings. Rs58.17 crore is allocated for expanding the existing facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, to enhance pre-engineered steel building capacity. Additionally, Rs 70 crore is earmarked for repayment of certain borrowings, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies operates in two main business segments. The Pre-Fab Business provides turnkey solutions including design, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings and pre-fabricated structures for domestic and international markets.

The EPS Packaging Business manufactures expanded polystyrene (EPS) sheets and blocks for sectors such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods within India. EPS segment products include both “EPS Block Molded” and “EPS Shape Molded” items, meeting varied industry requirements across the Indian market.