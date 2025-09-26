Epack, TruAlt, JinKushal, Pace Digiek: Subscription status & GMP for 6 ongoing IPOs

Amid the ongoing flurry of IPOs at Dalal Street, primary market investors are spoiled with too many issues at the same time, leaving them with limited opportunities to make money. Dalal Street has as many as six maiden offerings for investors, which are cumulatively raising nearly Rs 3,760.24 crore via their issues. This includes one new issue opening today.

Of the six ongoing IPOs, three issues will close today, raising Rs 1985.66 crore. The other two are having their day two, raising Rs 955.43 crore have opened today. The grey market premia (GMPs) for these ongoing issues have taken a big hit amid volatile broader market sentiments. Here are the bidding and IPO details of ongoing six issues:



Day 3 (Last day) subscription status

Epack Prefab Technologies is selling its shares in the range of Rs 194-204 apiece, which can be subscribed with a lot size of 73 equity shares. I is looking to raise a total of Rs 504 crore via IPO, which opened on Wednesday, September 24 and closes on Friday, September 26. Its GMP was seen at Rs 5 per share, signaling nearly 2 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 2.30 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 4.26 times

NIIs portion: 2.51 times

Retail portion: 1.40 times

Overall: 2.44 times



Jain Resource Recycling is eyeing to mop up to Rs 1,250 crore via IPO route, by selling its shares in the range of Rs 220-232 per share between Wednesday, September 24 and Friday, September 26. Bids can be made in the multiples of 64 shares. Its GMP was seen at Rs 6 apiece, signaling 2-3 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 2.30 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 9.79 times

NIIs portion: 3.27 times

Retail portion: 2.75 times

Overall: 6.73 per cent



BMW Ventures also launched its IPO on Wednesday, September 24 and it will close for bidding on Friday, September 26. The price band for this Rs 231.66 crore issue is fixed at Rs 94-99 apeice and investors can apply for a minimum of 151 equity shares and its multiples. Its GMP stood at Rs 8 per share, suggesting 8 per cent gains for the investors.

Subscription as on 2.30 pm on day 3

QIB portion: 3.05 times

NIIs portion: 2.51 times

Retail portion: 69 per cent

Overall: 1.15 times

Day 2 subscription status



The Rs 839.28 crore IPO of Trualt Bioenergy had opened for bidding on Thursday, September 25 and shall close on Monday, September 29. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 472-496 apiece, with a lot size of 30 equity shares. The company commanded a grey market premium of Rs 80 apiece, suggesting 16 per cent listing gains for investors.

Subscription as on 2.35 pm on day 2

QIB portion: 86 per cent

NIIs portion: 60 per cent

Retail portion: 65 per cent

Overall: 70 per cent



Similarly, the IPO of Jinkushal Industries also opened on Thursday, September 25 and will close on Monday, September 29. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 115-121 apiece, with a lot size of 120 equity shares to raise a total of Rs 116.15 crore. It commanded a grey market premium of Rs 21 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 17 per cent for investors.

Subscription as on 2.35 pm on day 2

QIB portion: 3 per cent

NIIs portion: 5.58 times

Retail portion: 6.28 times

Overall: 4.35 times



Day 1 (opening day) subscription status

Pace Digitek, which launched its Rs 819.15 crore, IPO on Friday, September 26, is selling its shares for Rs 208-219 per share. Bids can be made in the multiples of 68 equity shares until Monday, September 30. Last heard, the company's GMP dropped to Rs 32 per share, suggesting a 15 per cent listing pop for the investors.

Subscription as on 2.35 pm on day 1

