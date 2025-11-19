Excelsoft Technologies IPO to open today; price band, lot size, listing date and more

Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS company specialising in the learning and assessment market, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 19, 2025. The issue will close on November 21. The company is likely to make its debut on the BSE and NSE on November 26. The firm has raised Rs 150 crore from 10 anchor investors on November 18, a day before the IPO launch for the public. The price band of the IPO is Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.

The Karnataka-based firm has finalised allocation of 1.25 lakh shares to anchor investors at the upper price band. "Out of this total allocation to anchor investors, 8.33 lakh shares (6.67 percent of total anchor book) were allocated to Bandhan Mutual Fund which has applied through its two schemes," it said.

The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore via the IPO. This includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 320 crore FOR existing shareholders.

The company will use the fresh issue to help the company fund growth plans, while the OFS will allow current investors to exit partially.

The minimum application size for retail investors is 125 shares.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. will act as the registrar.

The latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 16 on November 18, 2025.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 120, the estimated listing price is around Rs 136, an expected gain of about 13.33%.

Founded in 2000, Excelsoft Technologies is known for its tech-led solutions in the education and assessment industry.