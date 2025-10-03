Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP, listing date & more

Fabtech Technologies is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, October 03. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Weekend or latest by Monday, October 06. The biopharma engineering company saw a weak response from the investors.

The IPO of Fabtech Technologies was open for bidding between September 29 and October 01, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 181-191 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 230.35 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,20,60,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 2.03 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 2.02 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.97 times. The allocation for retail investors and employees were subscribed 2.08 times and 2.01 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2018, Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company. It designs and delivers turnkey projects, including cleanroom facilities, modular systems, and customized engineering solutions. It provides end-to-end services such as design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and project management.

The grey market premium of Fabtech Technologies seen a sharp correction thanks to weak bidding and feeble sentiments in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding no grey market premium (GMP), suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 35 before the issue kicked-off.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager of Fabtech Technologies IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Monday, October 06. Shares of Fabtech Technologies shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Tuesday, October 7 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Fabtech Technologies IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Fabtech Technologies Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.