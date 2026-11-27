The Rs 800 crore IPO will comprise of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 498.75 crore, and the rest being an offer-for-sale (OFS) component by its promoter entities - Brainbees Solutions Ltd (Firstcry) and Anadya Bon Merchari LLP.

One lot of the Swara Baby Products IPO will comprise of 135 shares. Retail investors will have to make a minimum investment of Rs 14,985, to apply for one lot of shares. 35 per cent of the total IPO has been reserved for retail investors.

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Incorporated in November 2016, Swara Baby Products manufactures baby pant and tape-style diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins, panty liners, and related hygiene products for leading brands, while also marketing its own consumer brands, 'Cuddles' (baby diapers) and 'Shields' (adult diapers) through online and modern retail channels.

50 per cent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs), while the rest 15 per cent is allocated towards non-institutional investors. According to the indicative schedule, the basis of allotment will be finalized on December 7, 2026 and the tentative stock market debut is scheduled on December 9, 2026.

At the upper end of the price band, Swara Baby Products Limited commands a pre-issue market capitalization of Rs 2,711.56 crore, which will rise to Rs 3,210.31 crore post-issue. JM Financial and Avendus Capital are acting as the lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime has been appointed as the registrar.