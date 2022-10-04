Flipkart founders-backed Tracxn Tech IPO opens on October 10, check price band here

Bengaluru-based private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies has fixed the price band at Rs 75-Rs 80 per equity share for its forthcoming public offer. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription from October 10, 2022 to October 12, 2022. Investors can bid for a minimum of 185 equity shares and in multiples of 185 equity shares thereafter.

It is an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 38,672,208 equity shares by the company's promoters and existing shareholders.

Tracxn co-founders Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh will offload up to 7,662,655 and 7,662,655 equity shares, respectively.

Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal will also offload up to 1,263,096 and 1,263,096 equity shares, each.

Tracxn Technologies is among the leading global market intelligence providers for private company data and ranks among the top five players globally in terms of the number of companies profiled offering data of private market companies across sectors and geographies, according to the Frost & Sullivan report stated in its RHP.

Founded in 2012 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn has received investments from Ratan Tata, the NRJN Family Trust, Neeraj Arora, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Amit Ranjan, Girish Mathrubootham, Anand Rajaraman, Amit Singhal and Ashish Gupta, Elevation Capital, Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Prime Venture Partners and KB Investments.

The company has an asset-light business model and operates a software as a Service (“SaaS”)-based platform, Tracxn, that has scanned over 662 million web domains, and profiled over 1.84 million entities across 2,003 feeds categorized across industries, sectors, sub-sectors, geographies, affiliations and networks globally, as of June 30, 2022.

The firm offers customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform.

The company has 3,271 users across 1,139 Customer Accounts in over 58 countries, as of June 30, 2022 and its customers include a number of Fortune 500 companies and/or their affiliates

IIFL Securities Limited is the sole book-running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.