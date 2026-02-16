Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance IPO listing today: Check latest GMP ahead of market debut

Shares of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Monday and both the companies are headed for a weak listing at the bourses, hinting at a discounted listing, led by weak global and dull listing for both the issue during the bidding period. Both IPOs were open for bidding between February 09-11.

Ahead of its debut, shares of Fractal Analytics were exchanging hands at a discount of Rs 28-30 apiece, a discount of 3-4 per cent for the investors over its issue price. Similarly, Aye Finance was trading at a discount of Rs 3-4 aper share, hinting listing at 2-3 per cent below its IPO price. Both stocks will be listed on BSE Ltd and NSE.

The IPO of Fractal Analytics was sold in the price band of Rs 857-900 per share with a lot size of 16 shares. It raised a total of Rs 2,834 crore via IPO. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 2.66 times with nearly 1.46 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 4,460 crore.

Established in March 2000, Mumbai-based Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics firm that supports major companies in making more intelligent decisions. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital were the book running lead managers for Fractal Analytics IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue.

The IPO of Aye Finance was offered in the price band of Rs 122-129 per share with a lot size of 116 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,010 crore via IPO. The issue was overall subscribed only 97 per cent, attracting bids for only Rs 570.45 crore through just 43,800 applications.

Incorporated in 1993, New Delhi-based Aye Finance is an NBFC offering secured and unsecured small business loans for working capital. IIFL Capital Services, JM Finance, Axis Capital and Nuvama Wealth Management were the book running lead managers for the Aye Finance IPO and KFin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.