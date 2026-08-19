Gaja Alternative AMC IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check price band, GMP, reviews & more

Incorporated in 1999, Mumbai-based Gaja Alternative Asset Management is an independent, home-grown alternative AMC with over two decades of experience in managing and advising India-focused funds, including Category I and Category II AIFs, as well as offshore funds investing in India. It focuses on alternative investments across various sectors.

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Gaja Capital raised a total of Rs 165 crore from 25 anchor investors as it allocated 1,03,12,500 equity shares for Rs 160 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Invesco MF, Nippon Life India Trustee, Societe Generale, HDFC Life Insurance, JM Financial MF, SBI Life Insurance, Helios MF, Trust MF, Groww MF, Bengal Finance & Investments, Bajaj Life Insurance and more.

Gaja Capital reported a net profit of Rs 81.96 crore with a revenue of Rs 157.80 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. The company's bottomline stood at Rs 61.95 crore with a revenue of Rs 123.31 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At current valuations, it shall command a market capitalization little more than Rs 2,250 crore.

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Gaja Capital has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of reservation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation in the IPO. Last heard, Meesho was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 20-21 apiece, suggesting nearly 13 per cent listing pop for the investors.

JM Financial Ltd and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the Gaja Capital IPO and MUFG India Intime is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 26, Wednesday. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Gaja Capital:



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe

Gaja Capital is an established alternative asset management company. It follows an invest and collaborate approach with a focus on value addition to portfolio companies. It offers pure-play exposure to India’s high-growth alternative asset management market. It acts as an investment manager to India focused funds, including Category I and Category II AIFs, said Anand Rathi.

"However, its relatively concentrated earnings profile and dependence on the performance and exits of Indian mid-market private equity investments warrant a conservative valuation outlook in the near to medium term, while the long-term growth prospects remain encouraging. The company is valued at 27.5 times FY26 P/E," it said with a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue.

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Swastika Investmart

Rating: Neutral

Gaja stands to benefit as private market allocations among Indian HNIs and family offices compound at 25-30 per cent annually. At 22 times FY26 P/E, the issue leaves a moderate margin of safety. It is priced reasonably compared to public AMC peers, but reflects the lumpy nature of PE performance fees. Utilizing proceeds to fund sponsor commitments is viewed as a major structural positive, said Swastika Invesmart.

"Because alternative asset manager earnings carry lumpiness, public markets typically price these IPOs conservatively, minimizing short term listing pops. For long-term investors seeking exposure to India's private equity compounding story, Gaja Capital offers a capital-light, scalable business model with clean governance," it added with a 'neutral' rating.



SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Gaja is a homegrown alternative investment manager with experience in mid-market private equity investments across sectors including education, energy and environment, financial services, consumer and digital technology. Between FY24-FY26 revenue and core PAT have grown at CAGR of 19 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, said SBI Securities.

"We believe the Indian Alternative Investment industry is at a nascent stage with a long runway for growth, underpinned by a positive stance from the regulators and increased alternatives adoption among domestic institutional, HNI and UHNI investors. GAJA earns higher management fees than MF players , showcasing superior unit economics of the business model," it said with 'subscribe' tag.

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DR Choksey Finserv

Rating: Subscribe

Gaja Capital enters the public markets at an inflection point after two decades of operating history and four successive fund cycles, each larger than the previous one. The growth model remains supported by fund performance, fundraising, AUM growth and increasing management fees, although carried interest remains inherently lumpy, said DR Choksey.

"The 25-30 per cent discount reflects the company's smaller scale and greater carried-interest volatility. We view the valuation as fair-to-attractive for a high-margin, capital-light AMC with a 35 per cent PAT CAGR," it said with a 'subscribe' rating. A weak exit or valuation markdown in Fund III/IV could defer or eliminate carried interest recognition for multiple quarters, it cautioned.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

The issue is valued at a P/E of around 22.3 times based on FY26 earnings. Given Gaja’s strong investment track record, differentiated value-capture model, high sponsor alignment, robust operating leverage and expanding fund pipeline, we believe it is positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India’s alternative asset management industry, said BP Equities with a 'subscribe for long-term' tag.



SMIFS

Rating: Subscribe

Gaja Capital offers a differentiated opportunity to participate in India’s fast-growing alternatives industry and could emerge as the only listed pure-play AIF AMC in India. Its long operating history, successful investment track record across multiple funds, strong exit capability, and first-quartile performance in recent vintages strengthen confidence in its execution ability, said SMIFS.

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"Its asset-light model, healthy RoE profile, high sponsor commitment and improving profitability provide further support to valuations. Given the structural growth potential of AIFs, Gaja’s differentiated positioning and proven fund-management capabilities, the issue looks attractive for long-term investors and should be considered for subscription," it adds.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Gaja Alternative Asset Management is an India-focused alternative asset manager specialising in mid-market private equity across education, financial services, consumer and digital technology. With 28 investments and aggregate performance exceeding 3.3 times MOIC, the company has built a diversified institutional investor base across 20 countries, said Ventura.

Gaja plans to scale its private-equity platform through the proposed Rs 2,500 crore Fund V and Secondaries Fund, with IPO proceeds supporting sponsor commitments, it said with a 'subscribe' rating and cited performance-linked earnings, fund realisations, promoter dependence and investor concentration as key risks.



Kunvarji Wealth Solutions

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

"We recommend to subscribe this with medium to long term view. It is a well-established alternative asset management firm with a focused portfolio of Category I and II AIFs. Going forward, sustained fund performance and asset mobilisation will remain key drivers of its growth," it said Kunvarji Wealth Solutions.



Master Capital Services

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Gaja Capital is an established alternative AMC and has demonstrated a consistent track record of investment management and advisory capabilities. It aims to capitalize on the growth of the AlF segment and deepen the focus on high-growth sectors in the mid-market segment in the Indian economy and focus on delivering sustained growth and investment performance, said Master Capital.

"It has well-established long-standing relationships with Global investor base including fund of funds managers, alternative asset managers, HNI, UHNIs, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies and family offices across India, USA, Europe and the Middle East. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity," it adds.