Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO shares to list today; check latest GMP before listing

Shares of Gaudium IVF & Women Health are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Friday, February 27 and the healthcare services provider is likely to list on a flat note at the bourses, considering its muted signal from the unofficial market on the back of jittered market sentiments and subdued bidding for the issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ahead of its debut, the grey market premium (GMP) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health has been giving mixed signals. Last heard, the company was commanding a no grey market premium, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 5-8 during the bidding process which turned into a discount of Rs 4-5 apeice, after bidding.

The IPO of Gaudium IVF & Women Health was sold between February 20 and February 24. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 75-79 per share with a lot size of 189 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 165 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 93,94,700 equity shares worth Rs 75 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall booked subscribed 7.27 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 840.15 crore via over 2.49 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.62 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14.05 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 7.60 times during the three-day bidding period.

Incorporated in March 2015, New Delhi-based Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments throughout India and has expanded into several states utilizing a hub-and-spoke model. It operates over thirty locations, which include seven hubs (centres) and twenty-eight spokes.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term .Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.