Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO to open on Feb 20; check price band, dates & other details

New Delhi-based Gaudium IVF & Women Health has set the price band for its Rs 165-crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 75-79 per share, valuing the company at Rs 575 crore at the upper band. The issue shall open for bidding on Friday, February 20 and closing on Tuesday, February 24.

The IPO, combining a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares worth Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 75 crore The anchor book will be available for one day on 18 February. The allotment of shares is scheduled for finalisation on February 25, with listing expected on February 27.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 189 equity shares, with the minimum retail investment set at Rs 14,931 and a maximum of Rs 1,94,103. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the lead manager to the issue, and Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar.

Incorporated in March 2015, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited have engaged in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments throughout India and have expanded into several states utilizing a hub-and-spoke model.

The IPO comprises both fresh equity and offer-for-sale components, with Dr Manika Khanna, currently holding 99.32 percent of the company's shares, reducing her stake to 70.73 percent post-issue.

Of the Rs 90-crore fresh issue proceeds, Rs 50 crore will be allocated to establish new IVF centres, Rs 20 crore for debt repayment, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The company plans to expand with 19 new IVF centres across India, aiming to open 10 in FY27, eight in FY28, and one in FY29. Gaudium IVF & Women Health already operates more than 30 locations through its hub-and-spoke model.

The network comprises seven hubs in cities such as Delhi, Ludhiana, Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Srinagar, and 28 spokes. The company has entered a strategic alliance with Spokes Infertility Expert, aimed at spreading awareness about assisted reproductive technology (ART) and IVF treatment.