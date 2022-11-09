Global Health IPO share allotment: When & where to check status, listing date and more 

The share allotment for the initial public offer (IPO) of Global Health Limited will be carried out on November 11, 2022. The grey market premium (GMP) of the share sale stands at Rs 15. This implies that the stock is likely to be listed at Rs 351, Rs 15 higher to the upper end of the price band. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 319 to Rs 336 during the IPO held from November 3 to November 7.

Global Health IPO was subscribed over 9 times on the last day of issue on November 7. The firm received bids for 44.79 crore shares against an IPO size of 4.67 crore shares amounting to a subscription of 9.58 per cent on the third day of bidding.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 88 per cent of the quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times on final day. On the second day of IPO on November 4, the issue was subscribed 49 per cent. The IPO of Global Health -the operator of Medanta hospitals - received bids for 2.3 crore shares against 4.7 crore shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.

Of the total issue, 50 percent was reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors - or high net worth individuals - and 35 percent for retail investors.

The lot size of Global Health IPO was 44 shares for which one would have to spend Rs 14,784. A retail individual investor could submit bids for up to 13 lots or 572 shares by spending Rs 1,92,192. The shares are likely to make their debut on November 16 on BSE and NSE.

The allotment status will be declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website. KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of the Global Health IPO.

BSE website

A bidder should login at direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1. Login at the direct BSE link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2. Select Global Health IPO;

3. Submit your Global Health IPO application number;

4. Enter PAN card details;

5. Click at 'I'm not a robot';

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

KFintech

Bidders should login at KFintech website and follow these steps.

1. Login at direct KFintech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2. Click at Global Health IPO;

3. Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

4. Enter IPO application number;

5. Fill Captcha;

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

On November 2, Global Health raised Rs 662 crore from anchor investors. It allocated 1.97 crore equity shares at Rs 336 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to about Rs 662 crore. The anchor investors were Government of Singapore, Nomura, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Max Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company.

Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India. Dr. Naresh Trehan, a renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, is the promoter of the company. The company has key specialities in cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology.