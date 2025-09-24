Glottis IPO to open on September 29: Check price band, issue size, allotment date & more

Glottis will launch its initial public offering (IPO) from Monday, 29 September 2025, to Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The price band is set at Rs 120 to Rs 129 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a lot size of 114 shares and in multiples thereof.

Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Friday, 26 September 2025. The offer reserves at least 40% for retail investors, 30% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 30% for non-institutional investors (NII). Pantomath Capital Advisors is the merchant banker, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Of the IPO proceeds, Rs 132.5 crore is allocated for acquiring commercial vehicles and containers, with the remainder for general corporate purposes. The basis of allotment is tentatively set for Friday, 3 October, with refunds and demat credits on Monday, 6 October. Listing on the BSE and NSE is expected on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

Glottis Limited specialises in logistics, offering transportation services via ocean, air, and road. The company provides multimodal logistics solutions across industries. In FY24, Glottis managed about 95,000 TEUs of imports through ocean freight, reflecting its operational scale.

The company has eight branch offices in New Delhi, Gandhidham, Kolkata, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Cochin, with registered and corporate offices in Chennai. Glottis also ships products internationally to Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Glottis will use Rs 132.5 crore from the IPO to acquire commercial vehicles and containers, strengthening its asset base. The remaining funds are for general corporate activities, supporting the company's growth strategy. Glottis operates alongside Allcargo Logistics and Transport Corporation of India, with P/E multiples of 17.95 and 25.60, respectively.