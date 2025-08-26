GMP for Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem, Shreeji Ship IPO: Solid stock market debut today?

Four new companies namely- Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Gems Aromatic and Patel Retail are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, August 26. If one goes by the current signals from the unofficial market, all three issues are expected to deliver a decent listing pop to the investors, majority giving a double digit listing pop.

While majority of these issues have been able to hold their grounds in the grey market ahead of their stock market debut, while Vikram Solar, the largest among them, has seen some correction lately, just ahead of its listing. All these four IPOs were open for bidding August 19 and August 21, cumulatively raising nearly Rs 3,185 crore from the primary market investors.

The largest issue among the four, Vikram Solar is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 38-40 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 11-12 per cent for the investors over the issue price of Rs 332 apiece. Its Rs 2,079.37 crore issue was overall subscribed a strong 54.63 times. Its GMP stood around Rs 50 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Shreeji Shipping Global may deliver is listing pop of 13 per cent to the investors, thanks to its grey market premium of Rs 34-35 per share, which stood around Rs 30 earlier. It sold its shares for Rs 252 apiece to raise a total of Rs 410.71 crore and the issue was overall subscribed nearly 58.10 times.

Patel Retail, the smallest among the four issue, is likely to deliver best listing pop. It may deliver a 20-21 per cent listing pop over the issue price of Rs 255 as the company has seen its GMP rise to Rs 53-55 from Rs 45-48 over a couple of days ago. The retail chain raised a total of Rs 242.76 crore via IPO. The issue was subscribed more than 95.70 times.

Last, but not the least, Gem Aromatics may deliver 8-9 per cent listing gains on stock market debut later today. Its GMP stands at Rs 28-30 apiece against the issue price of Rs 325 apiece. The company raise a total of Rs 451.25 crore via its IPO, which was overall subscribed 30.27 times during the three-day bidding window.