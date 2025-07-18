GNG Electronics IPO opens on July 23; Check all details like price band, lot size & more

GNG Electronics, India's largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 225-237 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on July 23 and close on July 25. The issue includes a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 25.5 lakh shares by promoters, making the total issue size approximately Rs 460.44 crore at the upper price band.

Retail investors can participate in this IPO with a lot size that includes a minimum investment requirement aligned with the price band. The IPO share allotment is scheduled for finalisation on July 28, and the shares are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are the lead managers for the issue, with Bigshare Services as the registrar.

The primary objective of this IPO is to reduce GNG Electronics' debt burden by Rs 320 crore, alongside utilising the funds for general corporate purposes. Operating under the brand “Electronics Bazaar,” the company offers a comprehensive range of services from sourcing, refurbishment, sales, to after-sales services, including warranties and flexible payment options.

GNG Electronics operates five refurbishing facilities across India, the USA, and the UAE. Financially, the company has shown robust performance, with profits growing from Rs 52.31 crore in the previous fiscal year to Rs 69.03 crore in FY25. During the same period, revenue increased from Rs 1,138.1 crore to Rs 1,420.37 crore.

In the competitive landscape, GNG Electronics' only listed peer is Newjaisa Technologies, which is smaller in comparison. This gives GNG a competitive edge in the market. The IPO aims to strengthen its market position further.

Investors can engage with the IPO starting July 23. Key dates include the IPO open and close dates, allotment finalisation on July 28, and trading commencement on July 30. The IPO anchor book will open for institutional investors on July 22.