GNG Electronics IPO: stock market debut today; will it deliver a strong listing pop

Shares of GNG Electronics are set to debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company, which offered shares between July 23 and July 25, received an overwhelming response with its IPO being subscribed 147.93 times. With a price band of Rs 225-237 per share and a lot size of 63 shares, the minimum investment required varied across investor categories. Based on the grey market premium (GMP), the shares are expected to list with a gain of about 40% over the issue price.

The IPO aimed to raise Rs 460.43 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.50 lakh shares. It saw a remarkable subscription rate, with the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) segment subscribed 266.21 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 227.67 times, and retail investors 46.84 times. This indicates strong interest across different investor segments, reflecting confidence in the company's business model and growth prospects.

Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics provides refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices under the 'Electronics Bazaar' brand. The company has established a significant presence across major markets, including India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE. With offerings ranging from sourcing to refurbishment and after-sales services, GNG Electronics has carved out a niche in the electronics sector.

Despite the secondary market experiencing selling pressure, GNG Electronics shares have maintained a high GMP of Rs 95-100, suggesting robust demand. Such a premium indicates that investors are willing to pay significantly more than the issue price, expecting substantial listing gains. This optimism is grounded in the company's performance and market positioning.

Analysts suggest that GNG Electronics' strong fundamentals, coupled with strategic market expansion, position it well for future growth. The IPO's successful subscription underscores market confidence, with experts recommending the stock for its potential benefits. The shares are expected to start trading at a premium, rewarding early investors.