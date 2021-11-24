Go Fashion IPO share allotment on Nov 25: How to check status, listing date and more

Go Fashion will allot shares to the eligible subscribers on Thursday (November 25) post its bumper subscription during the initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO of the firm opened on November 17 and closed on November 22. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 655-690 per share.

The lot size for the IPO was 21 shares for which Rs 14,490 would have to be spent. A retail individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 273 shares by spending Rs 188,370.

The operator of the leading women's bottom-wear brand Go Colors will make its stock market debut on November 30 on BSE and NSE.

The issue was subscribed a massive 135.38 times on the final day of bidding.

The IPO attracted bids for 109.38 crore equity shares against the offer size of 80.79 lakh equity shares. The retail portion was booked 49.27 times and non-institutional investors submitted bids for 262.08 times their allocated portion. The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 100.73 times.

Go Fashion logged a market share of around 8 percent in FY20. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares.

Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Gautam Saraogi, Rahul Saraogi, Pks Family Trust and Vks Family Trust are the promoters of the firm.

They held 57.47% stake in the firm which has been reduced to 52.78% after the IPO. The objects of the IPO were funding roll-out of 120 new EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets), funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities were the lead managers of the offer.

There are two routes through which one can check the allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select 'Go Fashion'.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Registrar website

Registrar of the share share sale is KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Go the website of the registrar.

Select IPO (Go Fashion India Limited)

b) Enter either Application Number, or DPID/Client ID, or PAN Number

c) Enter the Captcha and click on Submit

The company's bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, Patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and leggings are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, and types of denim.