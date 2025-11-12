Groww IPO shares to make market debut today; will they deliver any surprise?

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 12. The new-age broking firm and financial solutions player is likely to deliver a mild listing pop for the investors, if one goes by the latest signals from the grey market. The issue saw a decent response from the investors.

Ahead of its listing, shares of Groww have seen a some recovery, led by recovered market sentiments but recent muted listings recently may sour sentiemnts. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 5 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 5 per cent for the investors. The GMP dropped to Rs 4 apiece post bidding, but GMP stood around Rs 11 during the bidding.

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures was open for subscription between November 04 and November 07. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 6,632.30 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 17.60 times, attracting bids over Rs 64,000 crore through nearly 31.41 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 22.02 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 14.20 times. The allocation for retail investors were subscribed 9.43 times during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 2017, Bengaluru-based Groww is a fintech company that provides retail investors direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides wealth creation opportunities to customers through multiple financial products and services. It offers a platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were the booking running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of Groww shall be listed on both NSE and BSE.