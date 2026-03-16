GSP Crop Science IPO opens for bidding today: Should you subscribe to this issue?

The initial public offering (IPO) of GSP Crop Science opens for subscription on Monday, March 16 as the company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 304-320 apeice. Investors can apply for a minimum of 46 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, March 18.

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The Rs 400 crore IPO of GSP Crop Science includes a fresh share sale of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 240 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares worth Rs 160 crore. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1985, Ahmedabad-based GSP Crop Science is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. It provides crop protection solutions to help farmers increase productivity, offering formulations and technicals for effective pest, weed, and disease control.

Ahead of its IPO, GSP Crop Science raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors at it allocated 37,50,000 shares at Rs 320 apeice. Its anchor investors included names like Shine Star Build Cap,, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC - Citadel Capital Fund and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC - Elite Capital Fund among others.

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GSP Crop Science reported a net profit of Rs 81.07 crore with a revenue of Rs 847.61 crore the for the six months ended on September 31, 2025. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 81.42 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,301.06 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. The current valuations, it commands a market capitalization of close to Rs 1,490 crore.

GSP Crop Science has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors will have 35 per cent reservation in the IPO. Last heard, it was commanding no premium in the grey market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors.

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Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers for GSP Crop Science IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Tuesday, March 24 as the tentative date of listing. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of GSP Crop Science:

Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Subscribe

GSP Crop Science is well positioned to deliver steady revenue growth and gradual margin improvement in the long term due to rising global demand for agrochemicals, increasing exports, and a shift toward higher-value products. Further growth is expected to come from new product launches, stronger R&D capabilities, and backward integration initiatives, said Arihant Capital.

"The commissioning of a new manufacturing unit in Dahej and expansion in global markets could support both volume growth and operating leverage. The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 9.19 times, based on annualized PAT of FY26 EPS of Rs 34.84. We are recommending a 'subscribe' rating for this issue," it added.



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

The GSP Crop Science IPO is valued at 18.3 times FY25 P/E, which is at a premium to peers that are domestic market focused. Second half of the fiscal is seasonally weak for crop protection chemical manufacturers and the current rise in raw material and freight costs due to the Middle East war is likely to impact performance in 4QFY26, said SBI Securities.

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"Monsoon 2026 is likely to be weaker than last year due to the possible development of El-Nino conditions which could impact the acreage and the resultant demand for insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. Hence, we assign a 'neutral' rating and would like to monitor the company's performance for few quarters post-listing," it added.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

Supported by structural demand for crop protection products and its strategic focus on product innovation and geographic expansion, the company appears well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global agrochemical market over the medium to long term, said BP Equities. "The issue seems to be fairly valued, We recommend a 'subscribe' tag for this issue."



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Diversified agrochemical portfolio across insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators supported by strong in-house R&D, extensive product registrations, and integrated manufacturing facilities enable innovation, scale, and long-term customer relationships are the key positive of GSP Crop Science, said Ventura Securities.

It said that operations are exposed to regulatory approval risks for agrochemical registrations and compliance requirements. Additionally, dependence on raw material suppliers and volatile input costs may pressure margins and disrupt manufacturing operations are key concerns for the company but maintained a 'subscribe' rating for it.



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Marwadi Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe

"We assign 'subscribe' rating to this IPO as the have a well-diversified product portfolio along with a large and diverse clientele both domestically as well as internationally," said Marwadi Financial Services. "Also it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."



Lakshmishree Investment & Securities

Rating: Subscribe with caution

GSP Crop Science has solidified its position as a research-driven leader in the Indian agrochemical sector, specializing in the manufacture of technical grade ingredients and high-performance formulations. It has transitioned into a global scale operator, leveraging a portfolio of 102 granted patents and a pan-India distribution network across 20 states, said Lakshmishree.

"While it manages a 0.55 times net debt-to-equity ratio to fuel its R&D and manufacturing expansion, its primary focus remains capturing high-margin market share in the insecticides and herbicides segments. Given its consistent margin expansion, we suggest a 'subscribe’ rating for investors seeking exposure to India’s high-growth, innovation-led agricultural solutions landscape," it said.



Adroit Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe

GSP Crop Science's revenue mix from patented products has increased significantly in the last one year leading to higher margins and improving the company’s return profile, said Adroit Financial Services. "Therefore, it is recommended to 'subscribe' the IPO for long-term investment, considering its growth potential."

