HDB Financial Services IPO: Issue of HDFC Bank's unit set for June 25-27 launch

HDFC Bank Ltd on Thursday announced that its non-banking finance arm, HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) between June 25 and June 27, 2025. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for June 24.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the private bank said, "In continuation to earlier intimations made in this regard, we wish to inform you that HDBFS has filed a Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated June 19, 2025, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli at Ahmedabad in connection with its IPO of equity shares."

Advertisement

The IPO is set to be one of the most anticipated public issues in the NBFC space this year.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) from HDFC Bank worth Rs 10,000 crore.

HDFC Bank currently holds a 94.3 per cent stake in HDB Financial ahead of its initial share sale. Details regarding price band, and lot size are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, shares of HDFC Bank edged up 0.05 per cent to settle at Rs 1,934.80 today. At this closing price, the stock has climbed 8.55 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day and 20-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.97. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.