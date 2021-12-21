Here’s what investors should do with MapmyIndia shares post robust listing 

MapmyIndia or CE InfoSystems shares made a stellar debut on bourses on Tuesday with a premium of over 50 per cent. The scrip listed at Rs 1,565 on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 1,033. On the other hand, the company made its debut at Rs 1,581 on the BSE.

Earlier, the issue, which opened for subscription on December 9, was oversubscribed by 154.71 times on the last day of the bidding process on December 13.

Post listing, some profit booking were seen in the stock. Shares of the company traded at Rs 1340 at around 11.10 am (IST) on the NSE and at Rs 1,343 on the BSE.

While sharing his advice with investors, Mohit Nigam, head-PMS, Hem Securities said, “We have a positive view on the stock as the company has unique business with no listed peers, decent financials with no debt and strong growth prospects. The company has a strong business model, experienced management and strong presence in multiple areas.”

“Some of their customers include PhonePe, Yulu, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hyundai and GSTN, among others. We advise investors to hold this stock for the long term and new investors can also add this stock in dips. We believe Rs 1,250-1,300 range can be an attractive buy in MapmyIndia,” Nigam added.

CE Info Systems is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). They are India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Having pioneered digital mapping in India in 1995, the company have earned their market leadership position in this industry and built a strong moat by capitalising on their early mover advantage, developing proprietary and integrated technologies, full stack product offerings, continuous innovation and robust sustainable business model.

Saurabh Joshi, research analyst, Marwadi Shares and Finance said, “The valuations on an absolute basis factor in all near-term positives post listing. However, the strategy of a company to drive expansion in international markets and the geospatial sector could be a game-changer for a company and its investors in the longer-term timeframe. Hence, we are recommending investors to book partial profit and hold the remaining shares for long-term investment.”

Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart added that financially the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable.

“The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future. Long-term investors who got allotments should continue to hold the stock. New investors can also look for buying in the dips,” Meena said.

Also read: MapmyIndia makes strong market debut, share lists at 53% premium to issue price