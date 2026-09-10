Hero Motors IPO opens on September 16; check price band, lot size, issue details and more

Auto components and advanced mobility manufacturer Hero Motors Ltd has fixed the price band for its Rs 1,000 crore Initial Public Offering at Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share. The issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 16, and close on Friday, September 18.
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 400 crore. At the upper end of the price band, Hero Motors will have a market capitalisation of Rs 3,815 crore, while promoter holding in the company will fall to 61.63 per cent from 85.57 per cent as a result of the OFS.