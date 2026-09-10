Hero Motors IPO opens on September 16; check price band, lot size, issue details and more

Each share will have a face value of Rs 10. One lot will comprise 178 shares, and retail investors will have to make a minimum investment of Rs 14,952 and bid in multiples of 178 shares thereafter.

Of the total issue, 35 per cent has been reserved for retail investors and 50 per cent for institutional investors, while the remaining portion will be allotted to non-institutional investors. ICICI Securities, DAM Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the official registrar.

Allotment of shares to eligible investors will take place on September 21, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of shareholders on September 22. Shares of Hero Motors will make their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 23.

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Hero Motors also produces high-end transmission systems, drive units and engine components, and counts major international brands such as BMW and Ducati, along with other two-wheeler and electric bicycle manufacturers, among its key clients. The company’s Rs 1,000 crore IPO will be open from September 16 to September 18 in a price band of Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share.