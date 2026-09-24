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HSBC plans India equity broking return amid IPO boom, says report

HSBC plans India equity broking return amid IPO boom, says report

According to the Reuters report, the London-headquartered bank has started rebuilding its equities platform in the country and is hiring senior executives for cash equities and institutional broking roles.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 6:21 PM IST
HSBC plans India equity broking return amid IPO boom, says reportSeveral large IPOs are expected to hit the market over the coming quarters, with financial firms expanding their capital markets and broking operations.

HSBC is planning to re-enter India's equity broking business after an absence of more than a decade, as the bank looks to tap demand for equity market products and a strong pipeline of share sales, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources, on Thursday.

The move comes after HSBC exited India's retail brokerage and depository business in 2013. According to the Reuters report, the London-headquartered bank has started rebuilding its equities platform in the country and is hiring senior executives for cash equities and institutional broking roles.

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HSBC is also likely to launch retail broking services over the next few months, Reuters reported, citing one of the sources. Business Today could not independently verify the report at the time of writing this story.

The bank already holds a broking licence through HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

HSBC is among the foreign banks with a sizable consumer business in India and is seeking a greater presence among affluent and wealthy customers, according to the report.

The planned return to equity broking comes amid strong retail participation in India's equity markets and a sizeable pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Several large IPOs are expected to hit the market over the coming quarters, with financial firms expanding their capital markets and broking operations.

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On the earnings front, HSBC India reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit in the first half of 2026, driven by higher revenue from its corporate and institutional banking businesses.

In January, the bank received approval to open 20 branches across India, taking its total branch count to 46.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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