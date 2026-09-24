HSBC plans India equity broking return amid IPO boom, says report

HSBC is also likely to launch retail broking services over the next few months, Reuters reported, citing one of the sources. Business Today could not independently verify the report at the time of writing this story.

The bank already holds a broking licence through HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

HSBC is among the foreign banks with a sizable consumer business in India and is seeking a greater presence among affluent and wealthy customers, according to the report.

The planned return to equity broking comes amid strong retail participation in India's equity markets and a sizeable pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Several large IPOs are expected to hit the market over the coming quarters, with financial firms expanding their capital markets and broking operations.

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On the earnings front, HSBC India reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit in the first half of 2026, driven by higher revenue from its corporate and institutional banking businesses.

In January, the bank received approval to open 20 branches across India, taking its total branch count to 46.

(With inputs from Reuters)