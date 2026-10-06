HyFun Foods IPO: McDonald’s, KFC supplier plans Rs 2,000 crore issue by 2028

Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers look for convenience amid a quick-commerce boom. Indian households have traditionally preferred freshly cooked meals over ready-to-eat options. “The industry is at the cusp of a shift from fresh to frozen,” Karamchandani said.

HyFun currently gets about three-fourths of its revenue from exports to more than 40 countries, but Karamchandani said that share is expected to fall to about half within five years as local demand rises. India’s food services industry is projected to grow to $150 billion by the end of the decade from about $90 billion, helped by the expansion of restaurant chains, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Global restaurant chains now account for about 40 per cent of HyFun’s domestic revenue, but that share is expected to decline to around 30 per cent as the company expands local sales and the shift becomes more visible over the next two years. HyFun’s customers include Blue Tokai, PVR Cinemas and Wow Chicken.

The company is positioning its planned IPO around growth in India’s frozen foods market, with preparations set to begin in 2027 and the listing targeted by late 2028, as it looks to expand capacity and increase its presence in the domestic market, Reuters reported.