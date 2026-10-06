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HyFun Foods IPO: McDonald’s, KFC supplier plans Rs 2,000 crore issue by 2028

HyFun Foods IPO: McDonald’s, KFC supplier plans Rs 2,000 crore issue by 2028

McDonald’s and KFC supplier HyFun Foods plans a Rs 2,000 crore IPO by late 2028 as it expands capacity and targets rising demand for frozen foods in India.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 2:13 PM IST
HyFun Foods IPO: McDonald’s, KFC supplier plans Rs 2,000 crore issue by 2028Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers look for convenience amid a quick-commerce boom.

McDonald’s and KFC supplier HyFun Foods plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in an initial public offering by late 2028, Reuters reported, citing the frozen foods maker’s chief executive officer Haresh Karamchandani. The issue, composed largely of new shares, is expected to fund expansion as the company increases capacity and sharpens its focus on the domestic market.

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Karamchandani told Reuters that the Indian firm expects to begin preparations for the IPO in mid-2027, as it bets on rising demand from restaurants, retailers and quick-delivery platforms. HyFun expects its revenue to more than double to nearly Rs 35 billion by fiscal year 2028, driven by capacity expansion and growth from regional restaurant chains, hotels and retail demand.

Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers look for convenience amid a quick-commerce boom. Indian households have traditionally preferred freshly cooked meals over ready-to-eat options. “The industry is at the cusp of a shift from fresh to frozen,” Karamchandani said.

HyFun currently gets about three-fourths of its revenue from exports to more than 40 countries, but Karamchandani said that share is expected to fall to about half within five years as local demand rises. India’s food services industry is projected to grow to $150 billion by the end of the decade from about $90 billion, helped by the expansion of restaurant chains, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Global restaurant chains now account for about 40 per cent of HyFun’s domestic revenue, but that share is expected to decline to around 30 per cent as the company expands local sales and the shift becomes more visible over the next two years. HyFun’s customers include Blue Tokai, PVR Cinemas and Wow Chicken.

The company is positioning its planned IPO around growth in India’s frozen foods market, with preparations set to begin in 2027 and the listing targeted by late 2028, as it looks to expand capacity and increase its presence in the domestic market, Reuters reported.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 2:07 PM IST
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