India’s realty IPO market evolves: Why workspaces, managed assets are next big theme

Real estate IPO story moves beyond traditional developers

The emergence of multiple listed flexible workspace players has already given investors a new set of comparables. Awfis Space Solutions, WeWork India Management, Smartworks and IndiQube have brought the managed-office segment into the public markets, while other specialised realty platforms are preparing to follow.

Recently listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), including Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT, have joined peers such as Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, which have delivered healthy income distributions to investors.

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Flexible workspaces create a new set of listed comparables

The key question now is whether investors will continue assigning premium valuations to these businesses as the universe of listed peers expands. As India's flexible workspace industry is still early in its growth curve, the emergence of more listed entities could provide investors with greater visibility into the sector and allow them to differentiate between business models.

More listings in this space are a sign of market maturity, not a threat to valuations. As specialised realty platforms, whether in co-working, student housing or co-living, go public, investors get better tools to differentiate between business models rather than lumping the entire sector into one bucket, said Amit Ramani, CMD, Awfis Space Solutions.

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"We would push back on the idea that premiumisation is just a pricing conversation. As the market matures and comparables multiply, we expect the platforms that can demonstrate this depth of service alongside disciplined execution will keep commanding a premium. Operators with proven unit economics, capital efficiency and clear paths to profitability will be rewarded over those simply riding sector momentum," he added.



From workspaces to student housing: The opportunity broadens

The broader opportunity, however, extends beyond workspaces. Student housing, education infrastructure, logistics parks and professionally managed residential assets are also beginning to attract institutional capital and public-market interest. This raises a larger question about the changing composition of India's real estate IPO market.

India has already seen traditional real estate developers dominate the IPO market. Are we now moving towards a second phase where investors are buying into the infrastructure around real estate — workspaces, student housing, logistics, education and managed assets — and could this become a durable IPO theme?

The broader real estate infrastructure play is attractive, depending on the asset class and the certainty of associated revenue streams, said Karan Marwah, Partner and CFO Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"Investors prioritise recurring cash flows and institutional governance over pure development risk, which is why flexible workspaces, student housing, logistics and managed assets are capturing attention," he said.

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The emerging pipeline suggests that the real estate IPO story could increasingly be about specialisation rather than just construction. Companies with predictable cash flows, recurring customer relationships, institutional backing and scalable platforms may increasingly compete with traditional developers for investor attention.



Recurring cash flows and valuations to shape investor appetite

This could also change how the market values real estate businesses. Instead of focusing primarily on land banks, project pipelines and property prices, investors may increasingly assess occupancy, utilisation, recurring revenue, asset turnover, cash-flow visibility and return on capital.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, said that the majority of leading real estate developers are already listed on the bourses, and it is now time for extended or allied businesses to enter the public markets as investor sentiment remains resilient. In this new age, businesses are transforming from traditional to technology-enabled models, with strong operating leverage.

"A wave of new businesses is coming, but one needs to be selective when choosing businesses. In any business, valuation creation with healthy cash flows is a must. Higher valuations are not sustainable without cash flows, which will play a crucial role in the coming years," he said.

The bigger story, therefore, is not simply that more real estate companies are heading for IPOs. It is that the definition of a real estate public-market play is expanding — from owning and developing property to operating the infrastructure and services built around it.