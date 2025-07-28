IndiQube Spaces IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

IndiQube Spaces is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, July 28. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, July 29. The workspace solutions provider saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of IndiQube Spaces was open for bidding between July 23 and July 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 700 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 50 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a a total of 12.41 times, fetching more than 5.66 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 14.35 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 8.27 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 12.90 times and 6.83 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Indiqube Spaces has seen a sharp correction following muted bidding and volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 5-10 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 2-5 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 25, when the issue had closed for bidding.

Incorporated in 2015, Bangalore-based Indiqube Spaces provides managed, sustainable, and tech-driven workplace solutions, aiming to transform the traditional office experience for modern businesses. It offers diverse workplace solutions, including corporate hubs and branch offices, enhancing employee experience with interiors, amenities, and services.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial is the sole book-running lead manager of the IndiQube Spaces IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized on Monday, July 28 and shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, July 30 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of IndiQube Spaces, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select IndiQube Spaces Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.